T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa lose openers in pursuit of 136 vs WI before rain halts play

NORTH SOUND: South Africa lost both their openers Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock for only 15 in a chase of 136 against the West Indies before heavy rain stopped proceedings in their must-win Super 8s game of the T20 World Cup here.

Star all-rounder Andre Russell (2/3) removed both Hendricks (7) and De Kock (12) to become the West Indies' highest wicket-taker (29) across all editions of the showpiece eclipsing Dwayne Bravo's 27 scalps.

Only two overs were bowled during the South African chase and if there is no further play possible, South Africa, with five points from three games, will qualify for the semi-final while co-hosts West Indies would be knocked out of the tournament.

For a game to have a result, a minimum of five overs need to be played by both teams.

Earlier Roston Chase's half-century (52 off 42 balls) couldn't be complemented by any West Indies batters as spinners Tabraiz Shamsi (3/27 in 4 overs) along with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (1/24 in 4 overs) and off-spinner Aiden Markram (1/28 in 4 overs) ripped through the Caribbean line-up.