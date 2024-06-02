T20 WC: West Indies win toss, opt to bowl against Papua New Guinea

GEORGETOWN: The two-time T20 World Cup champions, Rovman Powell-led West Indies won the toss and decided to field against Papua New Guinea in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2024 Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. The event is co-hosted by the West Indies and USA.

West Indies, aiming for a strong start, features a star-studded lineup including Nicholas Pooran(w), and Andre Russell among others. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea fields players like Tony Ura and Assad Vala(c).

This crucial match sets the tone for what promises to be a thrilling tournament, blending experienced players and fresh talent on an international stage.