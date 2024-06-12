T20 WC: Sri Lanka-Nepal match abandoned after rain play spoilsport

FLORIDA: The T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Nepal at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida was washed away after rain played a spoilsport on Wednesday.

At first, the toss was delayed due to heavy rain. However, later the match was forced to cancel due to the wet outfield.

Both Nepal and Sri Lanka gained one point from today's match after the game was called off.

Sri Lanka are placed at the bottom of the Group D points table after losing their first two matches while Nepal hold the fourth place in the standings as they have lost only one game.

Nepal will now travel to the West Indies where they will start the second half of the tournament. In their upcoming match, Rohit Paudel's Nepal will take on South Africa on Saturday at the Arnos Vale Stadium.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have just one game in their hand as they will face off Netherlands on June 17. The Islanders need to win their upcoming match in order to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

After the match between Sri Lanka and Nepal was abandoned due to rain, South Africa became the first team to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (Wk), Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilshan Madushanka.

Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (Wk), Anil Sah, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Kamal Singh Airee.