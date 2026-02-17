T20 WC: Australia eliminated, Zimbabwe qualify for Super 8s after washed-out Ireland clash

Both the teams got one point each after the washout, which helped Zimbabwe reach five points in the points table, thus eliminating any chances of the 2021 champions, Australia, reaching the next round, as even if they win their last match, the Mitchell Marsh team can only get to four points, which will be lower than Sri Lanka, who already has six points, and Zimbabwe, with five points in Group B.

The washout brought bad news for Ireland, as they are also eliminated from the group stage. Ireland had a poor start to their campaign with two losses in their first two games, but they got back on track with a dominating 96-run win over Oman in the third match. They needed a big win against Zimbabwe to give themselves an outside chance to reach the Super 8 stage, but as the match was abandoned, the team finished their campaign with just three points.