Syed Modi International: Tanvi stuns Okuhara, Manraj ousts Prannoy

LUCKNOW: World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma and Manraj Singh produced stunning upsets at the Syed Modi International Super 300, knocking out former world champion Nozomi Okuhara and HS Prannoy respectively to sail into the quarterfinals here on Thursday.

The 16-year-old Tanvi, who had reached the US Open Super 300 final earlier this year, fought back brilliantly to shock the second seed Okuhara 13-21, 21-16, 21-19 in a 59-minute thriller.

She said her turnaround came after a quick reset mid-match.

Looking ahead, the youngster said she is preparing for tougher competitions and a tighter schedule.

Manraj, 19, then added to the day's surprises with a commanding 21-15, 21-18 win over Prannoy, the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, in just 43 minutes.

Top seed Unnati Hooda too booked her place in the last-eight with a commanding 21-15, 21-10 win over Tasnim Mir, while Mithun Manjunath outlasted sixth seed Tharun Mannepalli 21-16, 17-21, 21-17 in another all-Indian second-round contest.

Unnati will face seventh seed Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj, who edged past Devika Sihag 16-21, 21-19, 21-17, while Mithun is set to take on Manraj, who had won Uganda International Challenge and Iran Fajr International Challenge early this year, in the quarterfinals.

Former world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist, brushed aside Saneeth Dayanand 21-6, 21-16 to set up a quarterfinal clash with a fit-again Priyanshu Rajawat, who overcame BM Rahul Bharadwaj 21-16, 10-21, 21-12 in a hard-fought encounter.

Kiran George, Alap Mishra and Siddharth Gupta, however, bowed out after losing their respective second-round matches.