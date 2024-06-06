Swiatek reaches third straight French Open final

PARIS: Defending champion Iga Swiatek took a big step towards a third successive French Open title by dismantling teary American third seed Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-final on Thursday to match her longest winning streak on clay.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek also extended her dominance over Gauff by sealing an 11th victory in 12 meetings.

“It was intense. In the second set it was right because we were breaking each other. I was consistent with my tactics and went for it,” Swiatek said.

Defeat was a big blow for Gauff, who was beaten by Swiatek in the 2022 final as well as last year’s quarter-finals, but she leaves Paris knowing that she will climb to number two in the world rankings on Monday.

“I think she’s progressing a lot,” Swiatek said of the 20-year-old US Open champion.

“You can see by her results. Last year’s US Open showed she’s tough. At this age, it’s obvious she’s going to just grow. It’s nice to see her handling everything well around her, because it’s not easy.

“I’m sure we’ll have plenty more intense matches at the highest level. Coco is one of the most consistent players out there.”

Swiatek drew first blood by breaking in the opening game of the contest after a forehand error by the ultra aggressive Gauff and the top-seeded Pole fought off break points in her next two service games before tightening her grip.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Paolini crushed Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday to bulldoze her way into the final and continue Italy’s Roland Garros fairytale.

The diminutive 28-year-old is the first Italian player to reach the final on the Paris clay since doubles partner Sara Errani in 2012, and her resounding victory came two days after compatriot Jannik Sinner made it to the last four in the men’s draw, guaranteeing he would be world number one next week.

Paolini, who used her booming forehand to devastating effect on court Philippe Chatrier, will face the ultimate challenge in Iga Swiatek. Andreeva, who had won her previous match against Paolini in Madrid in April, failed to make the most of the few opportunities she had, and made too many unforced errors to stand a chance in what was both players’ first appearance in a Grand Slam semi-final.