Swapnil to skip ISSF World Cup final, to focus on recovery

CHENNAI: Paris Olympics bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale is set to skip the upcoming ISSF World Cup final, which will take place at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi in October.

The Asian Games gold medallist said he has not been able to find time to settle since his return due to numerous felicitation events and programs he must attend, and therefore wouldn't be able to fully recover in time for the premier event. “My recovery process hasn’t started, and I also have many events planned by my well-wishers that I need to attend. I wouldn’t be able to skip them because they have supported me a lot over the years,” Swapnil told DT Next.

“It was a busy Olympic cycle, from qualifications to training, and I need a good amount of rest before I start training again,” he added.

Swapnil returned from Paris earlier this month after winning a bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3P event, a first in the history of Indian shooting. With the feat, he also became only the second individual from Maharashtra, to win an Olympic medal, following Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav’s bronze at the 1952 Olympics.

Earlier this week, Swapnil's hometown of Kolhapur took to the streets to welcome him after his Summer Games heroics. Helicopters took to the sky, showering flower petals as the shooter stood in an open-top jeep during a grand welcome ceremony, accompanied by his parents and coach Deepali Deshpande, a former national and international shooting champion.

“This medal is really special for the city; it ends their 72-year wait for an Olympic medal, so celebrations are bound to take place. I’m happy to see so many people coming out to celebrate an Olympic medallist” he added.

I want to live stress-free for few months: Swapnil

The Olympic cycle is gruelling and definitely takes a toll on any athlete, and Swapnil feels the same. He wants to ease his routine for a while, enjoy his time, and return refreshed to deliver his best.

“My body is tired, and especially in my event, I need to stay physically fit because I use different stances while shooting. So, I’m planning to return when I feel that my body is ready,” Swapnil concluded.