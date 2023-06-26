Sutirtha-Ayhika pair wins WTT Contender

NEW DELHI: The India women’s doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee won the WTT Contender tournament in Tunis after beating the Japanese combination of Miyuu Kihara and Miwa Harimoto in the final on Sunday.



The India duo won 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11) in a challenging decider, with the pair becoming the first team from the country to win a Contender title this year. The incredible victory came against two rising Japanese teenagers, who are both ranked among the top-25 in the world in singles.



On Saturday, the India pair had advanced to the final after beating the Korean duo of Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihi 3-2 (7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9) in a hard-fought last-four clash.



Earlier on Saturday, the mixed doubles duo of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran as well as the men’s doubles combination of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah lost their respective semi-final matches.

