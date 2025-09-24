Suthar’s five-for helps India A restrict Aus A to 350/9

LUCKNOW: Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar bagged five wickets to break the back of Australia A’s batting, as India A restricted the visitor to 350 for nine on the opening day of the second four-day unofficial Test here on Tuesday.

Suthar bowled with precision to take wickets at regular intervals to return 28-4-93-5, while pacer Gurnoor Brar took 2 for 71 whereas India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna bagged one wicket apiece.

Dhruv Jurel led India A as Shreyas Iyer pulled out from this match, but Siraj and KL Rahul returned to action ahead of the two-Test series at home against the West Indies early next month.

Siraj sent down 13 overs (1/73), while Prasidh was a little more tight with his lines in his 14 overs (1/63) which also included three maidens.

Prasidh provided the first breakthrough, dismissing Campbell Kellaway for 9 in the fourth over, but it was Siraj who got the first unofficial Test’s centurion and Australia opener Sam Konstas for 49 (91 balls, 7 fours), caught by N Jagadeesan.

While Konstas missed a personal milestone after a bright start, the other opening batter in fray, Nathan McSweeney produced a resolute effort at No. 3 as he made 74 off 162 balls with 10 fours.

Brief scores: Australia A 350/9 in 84 overs (Sam Konstas 49, Nathan McSweeney 74, Jack Edwards 88; Manav Suthar 5/93) vs India A