Surya, Victor’s performances in vain

CHENNAI: Leg-spinner G Surya’s (6/61) six-wicket haul went in vain as SS CA suffered an 18-run defeat at the hands of Lucas TVS S&RC in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Fourth Division Zone B match held recently. In the Fourth Division Zone A match, medium pacer MP Victor Emmanuel (5/54) bagged five wickets but it was not enough for Sri Vaishnavi CC, which lost to CP RC by three wickets.

BRIEF SCORES:Third Division: Zone B: IEC RC 133 in 27 overs (S Parvesh Gautam 26, B Vijayaragavan 48, C Chandra Kumar 30, S Gokul 3/41, B Manikandan 3/44, V Poovendhan 3/1) bt Jaya Education Group RC 132 in 30 overs (M Dinesh Kumar 31, S Parvesh Gautam 4/33). Fourth Division: Zone A: Sri Vaishnavi CC 122 in 28 overs (D Ganesh 32, A Kumar 3/36, V Thendral 3/30, Emandi Sathish 3/15) lost to CP RC 126/7 in 17.1 overs (K Sathyamoorthy 30*, Emandi Sathish 26*, MP Victor Emmanuel 5/54). Zone B: Lucas TVS S&RC 182 in 27.3 overs (G Praveen Kumar 50, G Surya 6/61) bt SS CA 164 in 28 overs (R Adhitya 30, S Vignesh 39, M Ramesh 3/17)