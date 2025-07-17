Suresh Raina named brand ambassador for India’s first national softball cricket league

CHENNAI: Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has been appointed the official ambassador of the Indian Softball Cricket League (ISCL), India’s first national-level softball cricket tournament.

Backed by Founder and President Gangadhar Raju, the league aims to promote grassroots talent in tennis ball cricket across the country.

The inaugural season will run from December 1 to 21, 2025, at Acharya Stadium, Bengaluru, featuring 32 franchise teams representing various states and union territories.

Speaking on his new role, Raina said, “I believe in the immense potential of grassroots cricket. It’s where dreams begin, and I am excited to be part of this league that showcases raw talent across the country.”

He also praised Dr. Raju’s vision for building a platform focused on inclusivity and regional representation.

The ISCL will be broadcast by Deccan Herald, Prajavani, and other national channels.

The opening ceremony will include a special appearance by Blind Cricket World Cup winner Shekhar Naik and a series of entertainment events aimed at engaging fans.

The league’s unique format and focus on community engagement are expected to attract significant attention, with Raina’s involvement lending credibility and enthusiasm to the initiative.

ISCL promises to be both a sporting spectacle and a platform for emerging cricketing talent.