Suresh bowls SKM CC to victory

CHENNAI: Medium pacer Suresh’s five for 15 helped SKM CC earn a six-wicket win over Lucky Start CC in the third division of the Salem DCA League.

After bowling out Lucky Start for 130, SKM chased the total down in 16.5 overs with Aravind Kumar remaining unbeaten on 60.

Brief scores: Division- III: Ravindra MCC 112/7 in 20 overs (Nelson 33, R Sakthivel 4/14) lost to Meenam CC 114/1 in 10.1 overs (S Prasanth 67*, PS Devarajan 45); Metro CC 186/7 in 20 overs (G Venkatesh 35, G Gowtham 55*) lost to WRM CC 187/6 in 18.1 overs (Sri Sarathi 43, S Sugumar 64, Mani Arjunan 43); Lucky Start CC 130 in 18.3 overs (Santhosh 42, Suresh 5/15) lost to SKM CC 131/4 in 16.5 overs (Aravind Kumar 60*)

Division- IV: Maruthi CC 105/7 in 20 overs (Kaviyarasan 53, Rajesh 3/15) lost to CN CC 106/2 in 14.5 overs (Kishor 32); VR Galaxy CC 172/6 in 20 overs (S Jagathirinath 39, R Dharsan 30) bt Power CC 146/8 in 20 overs (M Sudarsan 59, R Sivaprakasam 31, AM Eniyaan 3/21)

Division- V: Rothmans CC 139/4 in 20 overs (S Chokalingam 47*, D Sasi Prakash 40*) lost to Guts N Glory CC 140/6 in 17.1 overs (S Karthik 50, B Dinesh 3/17)