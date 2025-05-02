Superbet Rapid & Blitz Chess: Praggnanandhaa finishes third

WARSAW: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa finished third while Slovenia’s Vladimir Fedoseev expectedly won the Superbet Rapid and Blitz tournament, an event on the Grand Chess tour.

Indian GM Aravindh Chithambaram did not see any change in his fortunes in the blitz section and had to be content with a tie for seventh place in his maiden outing in the GCT.

Fedoseev, who enjoyed a huge 3.5 points lead coming into the final day, seemed unstoppable in the blitz section yet again scoring a 7.5/9 as he pocketed the winner’s purse of USD 40,000. His overall score was 26.5 points out of a possible 36 in the event that offered two points for a win in rapid and one in blitz.

A distant second was Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, who ended five points behind on 21.5 followed by Praggnanandhaa, who had 20.5 to his credit.

In the overall standings of the GCT, Vachier-Lagrave leads ahead of Praggnanandhaa while Fedoseev, a wild card, will have to wait for his turn to become a permanent invitee to the tour.

Praggnanandhaa once again saw a reversal in fortunes in the second half of the day and finished with a flourish. Scoring just one point from the first five games, the Indian came back strongly to beat Duda, Topalov, Aravindh and Gavrilescu to finish the first event on a high. He scored 5 points out of a possible nine on the final day.