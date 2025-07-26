Super Kings Academy to open fifth center in Chennai

CHENNAI: Super Kings Academy will be opening its fifth center in Chennai at the Akshar Arbol International School in Injambakkam. Coaching classes for boys and girls will commence from August 2.

Counselling sessions for students and parents will be held on July 26 and 27 at Akshar Arbol International School between 10 AM and 7 PM. Interested students and parents can visit www.superkingsacademy.com or contact 9940077942 for more details.

The center in Akshar Arbol International School will be equipped with three Turf wickets, two Astro Turf wickets, one ground and floodlights. This will be the fifth center in Chennai. The other four Super Kings Academy centers in Chennai are located in: Thoraipakkam, Sri Ramachandra Medical College (Porur), Guru Nanak College (Velachery) and SV High School (Vanagaram).

Speaking about the latest center in Akshar Arbol International School, Chennai Super Kings Managing Director, KS Viswanathan said: “Our Super Kings Academy journey has now spanned more than three years. Super Kings Academy has produced several cricketers in these three years who have gone on to represent the Tamil Nadu state team at various age group levels and we would like to continue developing talent at the grassroots level.

“Our focus has always been to provide state-of-the-art infrastructure and expert coaching to the boys and girls across age groups. This is now our fifth center in Chennai and we also now have more than 25 Super Kings Academies across India and the world. We have plenty of talent available across the country and Super Kings Academy will play a key role in grooming this talent.”