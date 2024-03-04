Super Kings Academy to launch centre in Karaikudi

CHENNAI: The Super Kings Academy is set to launch its 10th centre with a franchise-based facility at Alagappa Institutions, Karaikudi.

The Super Kings Academy Karaikudi will be a state-of-the-art facility with eight pitches (4 turf, 2 matting and 2 Astro Turf), floodlights and a full-fledged ground with turf and matting pitches.

Cricket coaching for boys and girls aged 6 to 23 will begin in April. The academy will be located at Dr Alagappa Chettiar Educational Trust, Alagappapuram, Karaikudi, 630003. Interested students/parents can contact 7305422282/9894810190/9442322515 for enquiries or visit www.superkingsacademy.com.

Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited CEO KS Viswanathan said “Chennai, Salem, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Trichy, Tirunelveli and now Karaikudi. We are glad to take Super Kings Academy to different parts of Tamil Nadu and thus contribute to the development of grassroots cricket.

“These are times when cricket is thriving across all districts of Tamil Nadu, with the Ranji Trophy team doing well too. I’m sure we will nurture the next generation of talent with our top-notch infrastructure and expert coaching methods.”