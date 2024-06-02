Begin typing your search...

Super Kings Academy annual camp from June 6

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Jun 2024 6:41 PM GMT
 Super Kings Academy

CHENNAI: Super Kings Academy by Chennai Super Kings will be conducting annual cricket coaching camp at Thoraipakkam, Guru Nanak College (Velachery) and Sri Ramachandra Medical College (Porur) from June 6 for boys and girls aged 6 to 23.

For admissions, contact 7305322282/ 6379389646/ 9361839587. For further details visit www.superkingsacademy.com.

Super Kings AcademyChennai Super Kingscricket coaching campGuru Nanak CollegeSri Ramachandra Medical College
DTNEXT Bureau

