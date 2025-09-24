Super Cup to kick off from October 25 in Goa

NEW DELHI: The season-opening Super Cup will kick off from October 25 in Goa, an official of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Tuesday.

All the Indian Super League clubs except Odisha FC have agreed to take part in the tournament. The ISL clubs will be joined by four I-League teams -- Inter Kashi, Real Kashmir, Gokulam kerala FC and Rajasthan united.

The draw of the tournament will be held virtually coming Thursday.

The Super Cup has normally been the season-ending tournament but due to the prevailing circumstances, it will open the season this time.

The AIFF has told the clubs that the winning team of the Super Cup will be awarded the AFC Champions League 2 play-off spot for 2026-27 season.

But the winning team will have to possess the Premier 1 License under the Indian Club Licensing Regulations relevant for the 2026-27 season.

FC Goa made it to the ACL 2 play-offs -- and subsequently in group stage -- this season as champions of Super Cup 2024-25.

The AIFF has earlier said that if an Indian club participating in ACL 2 play-off is unable to secure qualification, it will automatically enter the group stage of the AFC Challenge League (ACGL), the third tier of the continent's club competition (one level below ACL 2).

This mechanism will ensure continued continental participation for Indian clubs, even in the event of ACL 2 play-off stage exit.

Indian domestic football was thrown into uncertainty after the ISL was put on hold due to unresolved issues surrounding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the AIFF and the league organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

However, things are going to get much clearer in the coming times with the Supreme Court recently approving the AIFF's new constitution.