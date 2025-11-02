Super Cup: Jamshedpur ends campaign with 2-0 victory

BAMBOLIM: Jamshedpur FC finally found the spark in the AIFF Super Cup, claiming a 2-0 victory against Inter Kashi in its final Group B match at the GMC Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa, on Saturday.

Raphael Messi Bouli opened the scoring in the 37th minute before Manvir Singh sealed the game in the 81st minute for the Red Miners. Though both teams were already out of contention for a semi-final berth, the win was a morale-boosting finish for Jamshedpur FC, who ended an overall disappointing campaign on a high.

For Jamshedpur, this match was about pride. The two-time Super Cup semi-finalists and last year’s runners-up had struggled under new head coach Steven Dias, failing to win either of their opening two matches.

But on Saturday, they rediscovered their rhythm and purpose. From the outset, the Red Miners looked the sharper, hungrier side, pressing high and dictating play.