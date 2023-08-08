Sunrisers appoints Vettori as head coach

HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday announced the appointment of Daniel Vettorias its head coach, snapping the alliance with Brian Lara that lasted two seasons.

This will be former New Zealand captain Vettori’s second coaching stint in the IPL as he had earlier coached Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2018. Vettori has also worked as Australia men’s team’s assistant coach recently, and he also had a stint with Bangladesh as a spin consultant.

"Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins Orange Army as Head Coach,” said Sunrisers on its Twitter handle. During his stint with RCB, Vettori had guided it to IPL play-offs in 2015 and final in 2016.

Confirming parting ways with Lara, the SRH said: “As our two-year association with Lara came to an end, we bid adieu to him. “Thank you for the contribution to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours.”

Lara had taken over from Tom Moody as the head coach ahead of the IPL 2023.

The West Indian legend had joined the SRH as batting coach during the IPL 2022.

Lara had a miserable time as Sunrisers head coach as the franchise finished 10th in the IPL 2023, and its last play-off appearance was in 2020.

Moody was its head coach in IPL 2019 before giving way to Trevor Bayliss for the IPL 2020 and 2021 seasons.