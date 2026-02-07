Sumit Nagal to spearhead Indian Challenge at Delhi Open Challenger Meet

Nagal, the lone Indian to gain direct entry into the singles main draw, will be a key attraction for home fans.

A regular on the Challenger circuit, Nagal has consistently competed at the highest level and will be keen to take advantage of familiar conditions in New Delhi.

Talented Indian players Manas Dhamne and Karan Singh will feature in the singles qualifiers on February 15, adding further domestic interest to the tournament.

Talented Japanese teenager Rei Sakamato, his compatriot Rio Noguchi and Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev are also part of the field, underlining a strong Asian presence.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Rohit Rajpal, President of the DLTA, underlined the event’s importance for Indian tennis.