Sultan of Johor Cup: Rohit's brace powers India to 3-2 victory in opener

JOHOR BAHRU: Captain Rohit led from the front with a decisive brace as the Indian junior men’s hockey team began its Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Great Britain on Saturday.

Rohit (45’, 52’) struck twice in the second half after Ravneet Singh (23’) had opened the scoring for India. Great Britain’s Michael Royden (26’) and Kaden Draysey (46’) found the net for their side in an evenly contested clash that swung both ways before India sealed the result.

The opening quarter was an intense battle of possession and pace, with both teams creating chances but unable to break the deadlock. India earned their first penalty corner in the 13th minute, only for the British rushers to close it down effectively. The Indian forwards showed attacking intent with sharp circle entries, but the opposition goalkeeper and defenders held firm.

The breakthrough finally came in the 23rd minute. Gurjot Singh made a dazzling run from the right flank and sent a precise pass across goal, which Ravneet finished calmly to give India the lead. However, Great Britain hit back three minutes later when skipper Max Anderson’s move from the right set up Royden, who slotted home a clean strike into the top corner to make it 1-1.

The first half ended level, with India registering 10 circle entries to Great Britain’s nine — a reflection of how closely matched the teams were.

The third quarter began cautiously, with both sides pressing hard but failing to find a breakthrough. In the 45th minute, Great Britain earned a penalty corner but were denied by a superb save from India’s goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh. Moments later, India won a penalty corner of their own, and Rohit stepped up to fire a powerful drag flick to restore the lead at 2-1.

The advantage, however, lasted barely a minute as Great Britain were awarded a penalty stroke in the 46th, which Draysey converted confidently to level the scores again.

India’s persistence paid off in the 52nd minute when Rohit made no mistake from yet another penalty corner, delivering a fierce flick that sealed a thrilling 3-2 victory for the defending champions.

India will next face New Zealand on Sunday in their second group-stage encounter.