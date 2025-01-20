Struggling Chennaiyin set to host table-toppers Mohun Bagan

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will welcome league leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday for a high-stakes Indian Super League clash.

The match will present the first opportunity for the Chennaiyin faithful to see new signing Pritam Kotal in action after the defender joined from Kerala Blasters FC, penning a two-and-a-half-year contract. Should he make an appearance, Kotal will face his former side Mohun Bagan, and assistant coach Noel Wilson is hoping for a quick impact from the experienced Indian defender.

“Most of this season we have not had a settled defence. We have been forced into changes due to injuries or suspensions,” said assistant coach Wilson in the pre-match press conference. “Owen (Coyle) knows better but Pritam (Kotal) coming in will help us better in defence. Attack-wise we have done well, and I am sure Pritam will make our defence stronger.”

The Marina Machans are only seven points adrift of a playoff spot after 16 games played. However, with plenty more to come, Wilson is sure that the side can make up that difference, considering the form the players have shown earlier in the season.

“Every game is important for us. We have plenty of games still to get into the top four and nothing is impossible yet. If Chennaiyin are in top form, we can take on any team, and we have shown that already. If we focus on the late goals we have conceded and stop them, we will get results. Coach Owen is constantly motivating the players, it is upto them now to perform on the field,” Wilson added.

Lastly, Wilson also confirmed Chennaiyin’s next match might feature the return of captain Ryan Edwards, back from illness and training with the team. However, he threw doubt over Lukas Brambilla’s availability after the playmaker sustained a strong tackle to his ankle in the previous game.

Chennaiyin launches Inter-School tournament

Chennaiyin FC in collaboration with English club Norwich City FC, announced on Monday the launch of the CFC-NCFC Inter-School Football Championship, aimed at elevating the grassroots football scene in Tamil Nadu. The tournament will begin on January 24 and take place at MCC School in Chetpet. It is set to feature 64 school teams in the under-12 and under-14 categories, competing in an 11-a-side football format.

Scouts and coaches from Chennaiyin FC’s youth setup will be on-site to observe and identify emerging talent for potential inclusion in the club’s youth development program.