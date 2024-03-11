Story of this series was to see someone standing up to be a match-winner: Cummins

CHRISTCHURCH: After a remarkable three-wicket win over New Zealand at Hagley Oval to get a 2-0 series win, Australia skipper Pat Cummins feels the biggest takeaway for him from the tour was about different players standing up in pivotal moments to be the match-winner for the team.

In chasing 279, Australia were in huge trouble at 34/4, which became 80/5 on day four. Mitchell Marsh (80) and Alex Carey (98 not out) put together a match-defining stand of 140 in 29 overs, followed by Cummins striking 32 not out to complete a remarkable chase for Australia.

"Think the story of this series was in key moments one guy stood up, we didn't necessarily play the complete game, but in those pivotal moments someone stood up and made themselves a matchwinner. (We) keep finding ways to win, it's a pretty awesome squad.

"No doubt a few of them will look back and wish they had scored a few more runs over the last couple of games, but basically everyone in the line-up has won a match this summer. At times we haven't played our best cricket, but still found a way to win.

"In a couple of previous summers, we'd blown teams out of the water, and this summer it wasn't the case but still at the key moments someone's stood up. It's similar to the ODI World Cup, you keep finding a way to win even if at times it's not fully functioning, the whole unit,” said Cummins after the match.

He also felt the pace at which Marsh and Carey were able to bat at was important in putting New Zealand under pressure. "We've been on the other side of it plenty of times and if the scoreboard's not moving you feel in the game, but if they are chipping away it seems like it's all happening pretty quickly.

"That was goal today, be busy, keep the run rate ticking over and bit by bit getting closer. (It was) pretty tense. Pretty nervous watching for the last couple of hours, everyone trying to keep themselves busy then looking up at the board. Amazing win.

"We've been on the flip side of that a few times, and as a captain I know it's annoying when the other team is just ticking over the scoring rate. It's something we spoke about today, just keeping that scoreboard running."

Australia’s next big Test assignment will be the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India at home later in the year. "One of our biggest strengths is the experience we have, at least half the team have played 50 Test matches.

"It's pretty hard to replicate, and I think in those key moments being able to draw on that knowledge, guys have played all around the world, it's valuable. I think you always look at your best eleven players and who you think is going to win the Test match, but we're in no rush to make rash changes," added Cummins.

He signed off by appreciating Carey for coming good with the bat and gloves at Christchurch when it was needed the most. "I think his glovework has been basically flawless since he started, and that's pretty much your main role as keeper in the side.

"We’ve seen it over many years in ODI cricket, in state cricket recently and some key Test innings that 'Kez' (Carey) is well and truly a matchwinner with his batting as well. A 98 in an away series, when scoring runs away is always harder than at home. It's another nod to the special career that Kez is carving out for himself."