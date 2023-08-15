Stokes set to come out of retirement to play WC, could skip IPL

LONDON: England Test captain and the world's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes is all set to come out of retirement and play the ODI World Cup in India even if it comes at the cost of missing a season of cash-rich IPL, according to British daily 'The Telegraph'.

According to a report in the leading English newspaper, "Ben Stokes is prepared to make a sensational U-Turn and reverse his one day international retirement to help England's World Cup defence in India this year, even if it means missing out on next season's Indian Premier League." "The England Test captain now appears willing to play World Cup if he is asked by white-ball captain Jos Buttler," the paper further reported.

The reason why Stokes could give his Rs 16 crore annual IPL deal with CSK a miss, is the five-Test series against India that will start on January 25 and end on March 11.