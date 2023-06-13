STERNER TESTS AHEAD: Team Ind looks to turn over a new leaf

LONDON: Consistency has been the hallmark of the Indian Test team over the past five years but after its second successive failure in a WTC final, has it lost its best shot at attaining greatness?

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, R Aswhin and Mohammed Shami have contributed to the team’s success in all conditions but with all of them being on the wrong side of 30s, they may have just ran out of time to create the aura of invincibility that the Australian teams of the 90s and early 2000s had.

Most of them are likely to be around in case India makes another WTC final two years later but with their best years already behind them, the task will get tougher for the golden generation of cricketers who played their part in famous wins all around the world, including the back-to-back series triumphs in Australia.

Questions will be asked after India’s comprehensive defeat at The Oval to Australia and the selectors will need to take some tough calls going into the new WTC cycle which starts with the West Indies tour next month.

India dropped both Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara from the side following the South Africa tour but brought them back rather than grooming youngsters? Rahane scored the bulk of the runs for India in the WTC final but was going back to him and Pujara the right call?

Former India selector Sarandeep Singh, who saw India script one of its best Test triumphs in Australia in January 2021, doesn’t see wholesale changes being made in the batting department, but the bowling line-up could be drastically different going ahead.

“Kohli and Rohit will be around for the next cycle but I see a lot of major changes in the bowling department. The current generation’s list of achievements is long but you also need to win big titles. With so many lefties in the Australian line-up, not playing R Ashwin was a shocker.

“Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur were not as potent as Siraj and Shami and that cost India the game. Also, the experienced batters could not live up to the expectations. This team may have already hit its peak but there is no reason why it can’t win come 2025,” an optimistic Sarandeep said.

With Jasprit Bumrah injured, Shami has been leading the pace attack but considering the workload he has had to ensure across formats, it will be tough for him to last another WTC cycle. Mohammed Siraj was the best bowler for India in the final but if he doesn’t get support from others, he will be at a bigger risk of breaking down.

“For some reason, no attention was paid to prepare the next line of pacers. It will be tough for Shami to carry on for another two years, Siraj is the only one who is young but he can’t be overused. You needed to groom Umran Malik, the only bowler who can clock 150kmph, but you did not try him. “We also need a left-arm pacer and rather than going back to Jaydev Unadkat, Arshdeep Singh could have been tried. Some big calls have to be taken soon,” Sarandeep added.