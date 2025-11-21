Starc takes 3 wickets as Australia restricts England to 105 for 4 in first session of the Ashes

PERTH: Mitchell Starc took three early wickets and Cameron Green snared another as Australia had England in trouble at 105 for four at lunch Friday after the opening session of the Ashes series.

Starc took three wickets for 10 in his first five overs and brought up his 100th career Ashes wicket.

It started in the first over, when the veteran left-arm paceman had Zac Crawley caught at slip by Usman Khawaja on the sixth delivery before England had scored a run.

Starc bowled 12 balls without conceding a run before Ollie Pope took three off him to start the fifth over.

Ben Duckett (21) was punishing an off-rhythm Scott Boland's half-volleys, punching four boundaries down the ground before Starc trapped him lbw in the seventh over with a full-length ball that hit him in the pads in front of leg stump.

Duckett reviewed the decision but tracking technology confirmed the umpire's decision and England was 33-2.

Joe Root, the No. 1-ranked test batter but still searching for his first Ashes century in Australia, faced seven balls before he nicked Starc to Marnus Labuschagne at third slip for a duck and England slumped to 39-3.

The key dismissal gave 35-year-old Starc his 100th Ashes wicket, at an average of 26.65, and gave Australia the ascendancy after losing the toss and being forced to bowl.

A 55-run stand between Pope and Harry Brook gave England some momentum before allrounder Green struck at the end of his first over of bowling in a test match since 2023.

Green trapped Pope lbw and again England reviewed the decision, which was upheld by the TV umpire using tracking technology. The visitors were reeling at 94-4, bringing Ben Stokes to the crease before lunch on Day 1 of the series.

Stokes was unbeaten on 4 and Brook was unbeaten on 28 at the first interval.

England's attacking intent is regulation “ Bazball ” under Brendon McCullum's coaching.

The team batting first has won all five tests played at Perth Stadium — which replaced the WACA as the Western Australian capital's test venue — and that was a heavy factor in Stokes deciding to bat after winning the toss, going against his preferred option of bowling first and chasing.

The English, trying to win a test in Australia for the first time since 2010-11, opted for an all-pace attack led by Jofra Archer and 35-year-old Mark Wood.

Australia has won 13 and drawn two of its last 15 Ashes tests in Australia.

Regular skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood are missing the first test because of injuries, opening the way for Brendan Doggett to make his test debut and become the third Indigenous Australian man to play test cricket.

Doggett bowled alongside Scott Boland, making it the first time two Indigenous Australians have played in the same test lineup. He troubled Pope in his first over and had figured of 0-17 in his first spell in test cricket. Boland struggled for line and lenghth and was unusually expensive, returning 0-39 from seven overs.