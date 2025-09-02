Starc retires from T20Is with eye on Ashes, IPL and Tests in India

BRISBANE: Australia’s fearsome fast bowler Mitchell Starc has announced his retirement from T20Is in a strategic move to keep him battle-ready for upcoming major events like the Ashes, IPL, Test series in India, and the ODI World Cup in two years’ time.

Known for his explosive pace, prodigious swing, deadly yorkers and mean bouncers, Starc bows out of the T20 International format with 79 wickets in 65 matches, which makes him the second most successful Australian bowler in the format after Adam Zampa (130 wickets from 103 games).

“I have loved every minute of every T20 game I have played for Australia, particularly the 2021 World Cup - not just because we won but the incredible group and the fun along the way,” Starc said.

“Looking ahead to an away Indian Test tour, the Ashes and an ODI World Cup in 2027, I feel this is my best way forward to remain fresh, fit and at my best for those campaigns.

“It (his retirement) also gives the bowling group time to prepare for the T20 World Cup in the matches leading into that tournament,” he said.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in India early next year.

Choosing longevity in Tests and ODIs means the 35-year-old will be in much better shape as he gears up for an intense international schedule over the next two years, including the Ashes, Indian Premier League, where he has delivered some incredible performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, and the Test series in India next year.

Starc wants to maintain peak physical fitness for all the marquee events lined up in the coming times, prompting him to give up playing T20Is.

One of the modern game’s most formidable fast bowlers, Starc has always been in great demand in the IPL.

The left-arm pacer was sold for a record price of Rs 24.75 crore in IPL 2024 and was instrumental in KKR’s title triumph, delivering some match-winning performances with the ball.

Starc’s announcement came on Tuesday morning, with Australia naming the squad for its series in New Zealand in October as a build-up to T20 World Cup.

The New South Welshman played a pivotal role in Australia’s triumphant ODI World Cup campaign on home soil in 2015 and shone once again in the 2023 World Cup in India, where Australia defeated the host in the final.

He is now targeting the rare distinction of becoming only the fourth Australian, after Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Glenn McGrath, to win three ODI World Cups.