SRMIST men’s team wins Sevens Invitational Hockey Tournament

RMIST beat Vellore Hockey Academy (Vellore) by a 4-2 scoreline in the final

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Jun 2023 11:21 PM GMT
SRMIST men’s team wins Sevens Invitational Hockey Tournament
CHENNAI: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST, Chennai) men’s team emerged triumphant in the Sevens Invitational Hockey Tournament that was held in Vellore recently. SRMIST beat Vellore Hockey Academy (Vellore) by a 4-2 scoreline in the final. SRMIST had defeated AMC Sports Academy (Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi), GTN College (Dindigul) and Pondicherry Hockey Club (Puducherry) in the league stage.

