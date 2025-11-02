Srinivasaraj elected new president of TNCA

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) successfully completed its General Elections for office bearers and Apex Council members for the 2025–2028 term at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, on November 2. TJ Srinivasaraj was elected unopposed as the new president of the association, while M Kumaresh and R Rangarajan were elected unopposed as vice-president and honorary treasurer, respectively.

In the contested positions, U Bhagwandas Rao was elected as honorary secretary, K Sriram as honorary joint secretary, and C Mareeswaran as honorary assistant secretary.

The election proceedings were held in the presence of authorised representatives from city member clubs, district cricket associations, and former international cricketers from Tamil Nadu. TNCA noted that the process was completed in a fair, transparent, and democratic manner, maintaining the association’s tradition of integrity and unity.

The newly elected office bearers and Apex Council members will assume charge for the next three years, overseeing ongoing initiatives to strengthen cricket infrastructure, develop young talent, and ensure high standards of governance in the sport.

TNCA also announced the appointment of PB Vijayaraghavan and Co. as statutory auditors for the 2025–26 financial year, while S Balakrishna and Yusuf Y Laila were nominated to serve on the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) Governing Council.