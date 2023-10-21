Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha completes 100 wickets in international cricket

LUCKNOW: Sri Lanka medium pacer Kasun Rajitha completed his 100 wickets in international cricket in the 19th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

Rajitha picked up four wickets in his 9-over spell against Netherlands and gave away 50 runs. Following his four-wicket haul, the 30-year-old now has a total of 102 wickets in his international career.

The Sri Lankan made his ODI debut against South Africa in 2018. He played 30 50-over games in his career and scalped 40 wickets.

In Test cricket, Rajitha played his first game in 2018 against West Indies. Following his debut, he took part in 15 long-format matches and picked up 45 wickets.

Meanwhile, He made his debut in the shortest format of cricket against India in 2016 after that he played 18 games and scalped 17 wickets.

Coming to the match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands, Dilshan Madushanka and Rajitha led the Sri Lankan bowling attack and picked up four wickets each and dismissed Netherlands at 262 runs.

Maheesh Theekshana also scalped one wicket in the game. Dutch allrounder Sybrand Engelbrecht scored the highest number of runs among his other teammates after he played a 70-run inning.

Netherlands bowler Logan van Beek also scored 59 runs from 75 balls. If Sri Lanka manages to win today's game against the Dutch squad Kusal Mendis's side will clinch their first win of the tournament.