Sri Lanka and Pakistan desperate to bounce back in Super 4s

ABU DHABI: Reeling from early setbacks in the Super 4s, both Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be desperate to register their first win in this critical stage of the Asia Cup when they lock horns here on Tuesday.

Defending champion Sri Lanka, which breezed through the group stage unbeaten, was jolted by a four-wicket loss to Bangladesh in its Super 4 opener. The defeat not only disrupted its rhythm but also snapped an impressive eight-match winning streak in the T20 Asia Cup.

On the other hand, off-field issues have dominated headlines around the Pakistan team, overshadowing its middling performances on the field. It is in disarray after suffering yet another humbling defeat at the hands of arch-rival India on Sunday, its second loss to the ‘Men in Blue’ in this tournament.

India and Bangladesh have two points each with Suryakumar Yadav’s men leading the standings owing to a superior net run rate. Sri Lanka and Pakistan occupy the third and fourth spots respectively.

With little time for recovery, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha and his side now face a must-win situation under mounting pressure.

The absence of former skipper Babar Azam and senior batter Mohammad Rizwan has only deepened the batting crisis, exposing a lineup short on technique and temperament.

Against India, top order batters Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub offered a glimmer of hope, stitching together 90/1 to hand a promising start.

Ayub, in particular, showed signs of resurgence after three consecutive ducks. However, the innings fizzled out in the latter half, once again highlighting Pakistan’s inability to sustain pressure.

The bowling unit, too, has struggled. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who found success against lower-ranked teams like Oman and the UAE, failed to find the right lengths against a dominant Indian batting line-up and was taken to the cleaners.

Sri Lanka, despite its strong run, has its own set of issues to iron out.

A fragile middle order remains a concern, though Dasun Shanaka’s counterattacking knock at No. 5 against Bangladesh offered some respite. Pathum Nissanka, the standout performer with back-to-back fifties in the group stage, has hit a rough patch.

However, Kusal Mendis and Kamil Mishara appear to be in good touch and could provide much-needed stability.

In the bowling department, pacer Nuwan Thushara has impressed, currently standing as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with six scalps.