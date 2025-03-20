SRFI India Tour-Chennai: Anahat to take on Akansha for title today

CHENNAI: It will be an all-Indian women’s final in the SRFI-India Tour Chennai leg, as top seed Anahat Singh will face Akanksha Salunkhe for the women’s title on Friday.

Anahat cruised past South Africa’s Hayley Ward in straight sets 11-6, 11-3, 11-4, but the biggest upset of the evening came when multiple-time national champion Joshna Chinappa fell to compatriot Akanksha Salunkhe in straight sets 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 in under 30 minutes.

The head-to-head history between Anahat and Akanksha adds an extra layer of excitement to the final. Anahat currently leads 2-1, having won their previous encounters at the National Championship in August 2024 and the PSA Challenger 9K in Mumbai in December 2024. However, Akanksha defeated her at the PSA Challenger 12K in Malaysia in September 2024. A win for Akanksha on Friday would level their head-to-head record at 2-2.

In the men’s event, India’s Veer Chotrani stormed into the final with a dominant 3-0 win over Sri Lanka’s Ravindu Laksiri. He will face Frenchman Melvil Scianimanico in the men’s final.

Semi-final Results:

Women's Results:

- [1] Akanksha Salunkhe (IND) v [5] Joshna Chinappa (IND) 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 (25m) 3-0

- [3] Anahat Singh (IND) v [2] Hayley Ward (RSA) 11-6, 11-3, 11-4 (17m) 3-0

Men's Results:

- [6] Melvil Scianimanico (FRA) v [4] Diego Gobbi (BRA) 11-7, 11-2, 11-7 (26m) 3-0

- [2] Veer Chotrani (IND) v [8] Ravindu Laksiri (SRI) 11-5, 11-7, 11-13 (24m) 3-0