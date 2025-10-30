Begin typing your search...

    Inter Railway Boxing Championship

    SR boxing team wins second place in national meet
    Winners with their medals; SR’s sole woman boxer, Tamanna (19), the ‘Most Promising Boxer’, with her silver medal (right)

    Chennai: After 15 years, the Southern Railway’s (SR) boxing team secures the second position in the 79th men and 18th women All India Inter-Railway Boxing Championship, 2025 held in Maligaon, Assam from October 24 to 27, with 8 medals. The Northern Railway has won the championship.

    SR’s sole woman boxer, Tamanna (19) received a certificate as the ‘Most Promising Boxer’ and a silver medal in the 75 kg category.

    Out of the 11 players from SR, Vikas and Aaditya Raj won a gold medal each. Shagar Jakar and Tamanna won two silver, and Ashish Insha, Ankit, Karthikeyan and Ankush each won a bronze. Last year, SR team won the third place.

    “In 1994, SR won the championship, and in 2010 won the second prize. Back in 1994, there was a good team and after that it was a bad streak. But for the past two years, the sport quotas were filled and good players are coming up well. We have also recruited eight boxers recently,” said V Devarajan, SR’s sports officer, who is also an Arjuna Awardee and Olympian.

    Tamanna is the first boxer to join the SR’s women’s team, which is currently in the process of expansion. “It’s a very proud moment for me as the first woman boxer of SR,” said Tamanna.

    Earlier, DT Next had carried a news story on how SR was empowering women through expanding its women's team in boxing, weightlifting and table tennis.

    A total of 140 boxers, men and women, along with around 50 board officials participated. A total of 14 teams of Indian Railways, including zones and workshops, participated in the event.

    The championship was organised by the Northeast Frontier Railway this year.

