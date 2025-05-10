Squash World C'ship: Veer, Anahat register massive wins to move to second round

CHICAGO: India's Veer Chotrani is through to the second round of the Squash World Championships for the first time after causing an upset against former World No.15 Declan James.

Chotrani, who booked his place at the tournament by winning the Asia qualifying event, won 3-1 (11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 16-14) to progress to the second round at his first appearance at the World Championships.

The World No.57 was almost forced into a fifth game with the Englishman when he had four match balls but was unable to convert. However, Chotrani succeeded on the fifth attempt to seal the victory.

“Relief, I’d say! Last week I played (Mohamad) Zakaria in Bermuda and I had four match balls and I bottled it and I lost,” he said.

“That match was actually in my head when I was up match ball and I thought I cannot give it away this time, but I fought hard and stayed extremely focused and I was able to get the win in the end.

“Last week I didn’t have the belief that I could beat top 20/25 guys, and today I went into the match with nothing to lose and I told myself that, play without any pressure and enjoy it.

“Those match points were so hard and he showed why he’s been a top 15 player. I’m over the moon to get through," Chotrani added.

Four-time world champion Ali Farag awaits Chotrani in round two.

Fellow Asian qualifying event winner and Chotrani’s compatriot Anahat Singh, also featuring at this event for the first time, ended home hopes for Marina Stefanoni in a five-game thriller.

“We had really long rallies and she’s a great player. I’ve seen her play in the last few tournaments, she’s been playing really well and she’s broken into the top 30 so I knew today it was going to be a battle.

“It was really tiring and I’m exhausted and I’m really happy I was able to get through it.

“It’s a bit surreal – I’ve seen this tournament since I’ve been playing squash on TV and watching matches, but getting to be here and see all the top players and see how they are during the biggest tournament of the year it’s an experience not many people get to have and I’m really grateful I have," she said.

The World No.62 Anahat came from 2-1 down to defeat USA’s Stefanoni 3-2 (10-12, 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 11-6) in 52 minutes.