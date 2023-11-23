Squash in Olympics couldn’t have come at a better time for me, says Abhay Singh

CHENNAI: In a significant development for squash players in the country in October, the announcement of squash being recognised as an Olympic sport and being featured in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics couldn’t have come at a more opportune moment.

Earlier this year the men’s squash team won gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games when India triumphed against Pakistan in the fifth and final game. Chennai’s own Abhay Singh stood out that night; he secured India’s gold by winning four straight points against Pakistan’s Noor Zaman.

Downplaying his individual achievement, Abhay emphasised the collective effort of the team, attributing the victory to the emotional support and courage provided by his teammates. In an interview with DT Next, he said, “It was a team effort; my team won the gold for me. I just had to go out there and play squash. It was their emotional support and courage that helped me cross the line in the decider.” Recalling the historic win, Abhay added, “i’ve dreamt of such nights; we work our entire lives for that moment. You put in a lot of work, make sacrifices, and today I feel that it was a privilege to be a part of that historic gold medal match.”

The timing of the news about squash’s inclusion in the Olympics could not have been better for Abhay. Even while acknowledging his gradual progress, he recognised that there is still work to be done to reach the top. With upcoming tournaments such as the World Championships and PSA Tour on the horizon, Abhay aims to capitalise on the momentum, believing that a Olympic medal is in his destiny, something he is committed to working on.

Abhay outlined his priorities for the coming years, securing medals at the 2026 Asian Games takes precedence, along with winning a medal in the men’s doubles event at the Commonwealth Games, “it’s a medal that has eluded us for many years now.”

As the defending champion at the HCL Squash National Championship in Chennai, Abhay believes that he has home advantage. He also pointed out the importance of having experienced players who attend these tournaments, providing mentorship and aiding in the improvement of emerging talents. Applauding the federation for its consistent efforts, he said, “Hats off to the federation; they do a great job every year.”