Spurs win 2-0 to stay on heels of top four

NOTTINGHAM: Dejan Kulusevski set up a goal and scored another as Tottenham gained ground on the top four by beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the English Premier League on Friday.

The Sweden midfielder collected goalkeeper Matt Turner’s sloppy clearance and fired through the U.S. international’s hands from a tight angle in the 65th minute.

Earlier, Kulusevski sent a cross for Richarlison to head into the net in first-half stoppage time. Spurs played with 10 men after the 70th when Yves Bissouma was red-carded for a studs-up foul on Ryan Yates.

They have won two in a row after snapping a five-game winless slide on Sunday with a 4-1 win over Newcastle, and were level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City. City led on goal difference ahead of its game against Crystal Palace late on Saturday.

Forest manager Steve Cooper will surely face more pressure after picking up just one point in the last six games. Forest has one win in its past 13 matches. It is in 16th place, five points above the relegation zone.