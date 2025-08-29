Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates Mondo Track at JLN stadium

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday inaugurated India's first ever Mondo Track here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium which will host the World Para-Athletics Championships from September 26 to October 5.

India thus became the 25th nation in the world to install the track surface used at leading global athletics events, including the Olympics.

The inauguration was attended by World Championship bronze-winning former long jumper Anju Bobby George, two-time Paralympics champion and Paralympic Committee of India head Devendra Jhajharia and several Paralympic medal winners like javelin thrower Sumit Antil, and sprinters Preethi Pal, and Simran Sharma.

The track, which is made of two-layered vulcanized rubber, has been widely lauded for its uniform elasticity, shock absorption, and anti-slip qualities, that enhance the performance of athletes and reduce the risk of injury.

Mandaviya said the facility would open new horizons for Indian sport.

"It's a great moment for the nation and we are all proud today that India now has its own Mondo Track. In the coming months it will host its first competition, and India will now formally bid for the CWG 2030 and Olympics 2036 and hopefully get the nod," he told the reporters.

The Minister reiterated the government's long-term vision for Indian sports.

"Our vision is to make a sporting powerhouse by 2047," he added, highlighting the roadmap for nurturing talent and enhancing infrastructure.

Jhajharia also shared his delight at the inauguration.

"I always wanted to throw a javelin on a Mondo Track as a player but today, seeing this track finally inaugurated is a proud feeling as an administrator. It will only help Indian athletes grow," he said in his media address.

"I also would like to wish the people of this country a very Happy National Sports Day, today we all took an oath to stay and make India fit," he added.

After the inauguration Mandaviya along with the special guests inspected the newly-laid track followed by a game of football where the Minister ended as the top scorer with two goals.