Golfer Ananthi swings for big league

CHENNAI: For most junior athletes in India, the journey to elite collegiate sport in the United States is carefully laid out over years. But for Ananthi Vivek, who picked up a golf club only in her late teens, the path to the University of Colorado Boulder’s NCAA Division I women’s golf team was anything but conventional.

The 18-year-old Chennai-raised golfer is preparing to begin her freshman season in Colorado later this year, after a gap year dedicated to sharpening her game on both national and international circuits. Her commitment to Boulder marks a significant milestone for Tamil Nadu’s small but steadily growing golf community, particularly through its junior programme at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF), where Ananthi’s story began.

“I come from an athletic family,” she told DT Next. “I used to play squash at a national level, U-11 and

U-13. I was also playing table tennis, tennis and basketball at club level. But just before the COVID pandemic, my grandfather suggested I try golf.”

That suggestion led her to a summer camp at TNGF, under her first coach, Jayanan, who introduced her to the basics of the sport. What started as an off-season experiment soon evolved into a new calling. When squash courts remained shut during the pandemic, golf, an open-air, non-contact sport, offered her a unique continuity.

Her parents discovered the Tarun Sardesai Golf Academy in Kolar, just outside Bengaluru. What was meant to be a summer stint in 2021 turned into a full-time pursuit.

“The academy had dorms, a dining hall, strength and conditioning, and complete range facilities. I just fell in love with the golfer’s lifestyle,” Ananthi said. “After that summer, I joined fulltime and have been there for the past four years.”

From competing in South Zone events to earning recognition at the national level through the Indian Golf Union circuit, Ananthi steadily improved. She was a consistent performer on the IGU circuit, with a solo thirdplace finish at the IGU Eastern India Amateur and several top-20 placements. She also represented Tamil Nadu at the National Games.

In the past year, she began competing internationally, including in the United States, where her performances caught the eye of several university coaches. Among her key international milestones, she won the Faldo Junior Tour title in the Girls 21 and under category, and also recorded top-10 finishes at events like the FCG Collegiate National Championship in California and the Junior Dubai Desert Classic.

“I had emailed over 200 Division I schools, just letting them know I was coming to play tournaments in the US and asking them to keep an eye out,” she added. “It is not like a trial. They track your scores, see how you carry yourself on the course, and speak to you to assess if you are a good fit for the team.”

It was at the FCG Callaway World Championship that Mia Landegren, assistant coach at Colorado Boulder, followed her closely. That connection led to a campus visit and eventually an offer from head coach Madeleine Sheils.

“Out of all the offers I had, this one stood out. The visit made me realise this was the right place for me.” Ananthi’s background has been integral to her journey. Her mother, Sriya Chari, was a national-level table tennis player and has played a crucial role in guiding her through the mental side of sport. Her father, while not a professional athlete, has remained a constant support.

“They have always believed that the best thing a parent can do is to let their child pursue a career out of passion. They have never pushed me towards a conventional path,” Ananthi said. “They have supported me financially and emotionally, and I owe a lot of this to their mindset.”

Having experienced the difference between Indian and American golf infrastructure first-hand, Ananthi believes accessibility is the hurdle that can come out of a programme like TNGF’s. That is how more people will take up golf in Tamil Nadu and in Chennai.”

Looking ahead, she is clear about her long-term goal, turning professional after college. But she is also aware of the process involved.

"To turn pro, you have to qualify through trials. It is not a decision you can make overnight. You need to have the game for it, and prove yourself in qualifying events." Having experienced the difference between Indian and American golf infrastructure first-hand, Ananthi believes accessibility is the biggest hurdle. "In the US, golf is more accessible. There are courses everywhere and no stereotypes about the sport. Here, it is growing, but we need better facilities, more grass ranges, and bigger putting greens. TNGF is doing a great job, but we can always improve."