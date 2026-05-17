Bayern Munich finally receives Bundesliga trophy and celebrates

French winger Michael Olise, who chipped in 15 goals and set up 22 more over 32 appearances, was named Bundesliga player of the season on Saturday, which turned into a day of celebration for the Bavarian powerhouse.

Vincent Kompany's team wrapped up the title with four rounds to spare but the players had to wait until Saturday before getting their hands on the “salad bowl” trophy.

Manuel Neuer, the captain who extended his contract with the club for another year on Friday, gave the trophy to Goretzka to hoist skyward, prompting an explosion of confetti and the ubiquitous Queen hit “We Are The Champions” to be blared as the celebrations got underway.