KKR took a bit too long in figuring out right people in right positions, admits Green

KKR outgunned the second-placed Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring contest here on Saturday moving to the seventh position and keeping their hopes alive after a poor start to IPL 2026.

KKR's win over GT by 29 runs here at the Eden Gardens was their fifth victory in last six outings.

Green, whose unavailability to bowl at the start of the season had caused some additional headache to KKR especially after the squad was hit by a spate of injuries to key bowlers, said his side has eventually cracked the right balance.

“There was no panic behind closed doors. I think it just took us a while, maybe a bit too long, to figure out the right roles and get the right people in the right positions,” Green told JioHotstar.