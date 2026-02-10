Spin-heavy Australia start as favourites against Ireland

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood form one of most potent fast-bowling units of the modern game and Australia will miss their services in the showpiece event.

While Cummins and Hazlewood were ruled out due to injuries, left-arm pacer Starc has retired from the format internationally.

In their absence, Nathan Ellis is expected to lead the pace attack but even he has an injury cloud hovering over him and is yet to play a game since missing the Big Bash League (BBL) final with a hamstring issue.