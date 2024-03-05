Speculation swirls as Dhoni says stay tuned for new role

CHENNAI: Barely two weeks before the start of the IPL, the enigmatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni sent speculation into overdrive by claiming that a “new role” awaits him in the “new season” in a viral social media post on Monday.

The former India captain, who led the Chennai Super Kings to its fifth IPL title last season, however, neither mentioned the league nor elaborated on the new role, leaving everyone guessing.

“Can’t wait for the new season and the new ‘role’. Stay tuned!,” Dhoni wrote in a rare social media post on Facebook.

Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni’s final one as a player. Last year, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings. He has not yet clarified on whether he will captain CSK in IPL 2024.

At the post-match ceremony after winning the final last year, Dhoni was asked if he will retire on a high, but the Ranchi dasher, in his inimitable style, deflected the query by saying that it would amount to taking an easy way out. He went on to add that he would try to come back next season as CSK captain if his body allowed him.

The wicketkeeper batter, who was spotted at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar recently, has not yet arrived at the CSK training camp that got under way in Chennai.