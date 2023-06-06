Spartans edges out Challengers by one run

CHENNAI: Universal Spartans edged out Challengers CC by one run in a hard-fought Jeevi ChampionS match at the Tiaano Vidyashrm School here recently. Posting 127 for eight on the board off 20 overs after opting to bat first, Spartans restricted Challengers to 126 for seven and earned a thrilling win. Danial (29 off 22 balls, 5 fours), Aravind (22 not out off 20 balls, 2 fours) and Mohammed Yusuf (4/21 off 4 overs) were the star performers for Spartans.