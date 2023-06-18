Spanish club Cadiz retain Sergio Gonzalez as coach with a 2-yr deal

MADRID: Spanish club Cadiz FC has announced that Sergio Gonzalez will continue as the first team coach until the end of June 2025.

The club, hailing from the southwest of Spain and boasting one of the smallest budgets in the Spanish top flight, confirmed a new two-year deal for the 46-year-old following their successful fight against relegation from La Liga.

Gonzalez took the helm in January 2022, after Alvaro Cervera's dismissal left Cadiz in the relegation zone. He led the team to secure their place in La Liga, gaining 25 points from his 17 matches in charge, reports Xinhua.

This season started with a setback as Cadiz lost their first five games without scoring a single goal. Despite this, the club stood by Gonzalez and they closed the season 14th in La Liga, with 42 points from 38 matches.

When discussing his contract renewal, Gonzalez assured the press that his salary was not a deciding factor. Instead, he desired guarantees of working with a competitive squad in the 2023-24 campaign.

In other news, Almeria confirmed their coach for the next season, with Victor Moreno, former Mallorca and Espanyol coach, joining the club on a one-year contract. He replaces Joan Ferrer, who resigned after leading the team to a nail-biting, last-day-of-the-season safety.

Still, Getafe, Rayo Vallecano, and Celta Vigo have yet to announce their coaches for the upcoming season.