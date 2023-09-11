Spain thrashes Georgia 7-1 in Euro qualifiers

TBILISI: An inspired Spain thrashed Georgia 7-1 away in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday, forward Alvaro Morata scored a hat-trick and Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal had become the youngest-ever Spain international and goalscorer.

Spain took a two-goal lead with Morata netting a header in the 22nd minute and Georgia defender Solomon Kvirkvelia scoring an own-goal five minutes later, while Dani Olmo and Morata again extended their advantage with tidy finishes before the break.

Georgia scored a consolation goal in the 49th minute thanks to a blunder by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, but Morata and substitute Nico Williams added to the visitors’ lead with two strikes within two minutes. In the 74th minute, 16-year-old Yamal, who had already become his country’s youngest international after coming off the bench for the injured Marco Asensio, scored Spain’s seventh, also breaking the record as his side’s youngest ever goalscorer.

Spain is second in Group A on six points after three matches. They trial leaders Scotland by six points, but have a game in hand.