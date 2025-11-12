Spain 'surprise' as Lamine withdrawn from team after groin procedure

MADRID: The Spanish Football Association expressed "surprise and concern" after releasing Lamine Yamal from the Spain squad following a groin procedure it says it did not know about.

The 18-year-old Barcelona winger was selected for the World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey on 15 and 18 November respectively.

The Spanish FA (RFEF) said it was not told about Lamine Yamal's procedure on Monday, the day the squad began a training camp.

"I had never experienced a situation like that. I don't think it's very normal," said Spain manager Luis de la Fuente.

"You don't know, you haven't heard anything, you don't know any details, and then they tell you about health issues. You're left surprised."

Lamine Yamal scored in Barcelona's 4-2 La Liga win over Celta Vigo on Sunday before being substituted in stoppage time.

An RFEF statement read: "The medical services of the Royal Spanish Football Federation wish to express their surprise and concern upon learning, at 13:47 on Monday - the day the national team's official training camp began - that Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure earlier that same morning to treat discomfort in his pubic area.

"This procedure was carried out without prior communication to the national team's medical staff, who only became aware of the details through a report received at 22:40 last night, in which a medical recommendation of 7–10 days of rest was indicated.

"In light of this situation, and with the player's health, safety, and wellbeing as the top priority, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has decided to release the player from the current squad."

De la Fuente has called up Rayo Vallecano's Jorge de Frutos to replace Lamine Yamal.

The Euro 2024 champions are top of Group E with two games remaining, three points above Turkey