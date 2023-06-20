Spain pips Croatia in penalty shootout to win Nations League title

ROTTERDAM: Serial winner Dani Carvajal converted the decisive spot-kick to hand Spain its first title in more than a decade as the Iberian team edged out Croatia 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win the Nations League here on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Carvajal, who has won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, calmly chipped home Spain’s sixth kick of the shootout as it clinched its first silverware since the 2012 European Championship crown.

The final at the Feyenoord Stadium ended goalless after extra time, and defeat on penalties was heartbreak for Croatia, which was runner-up at the 2018 World Cup and third in Qatar last year. Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon first saved Lovro Majer’s effort in the shootout, giving Aymeric Laporte a chance to win the contest.

But the central defender blasted his shot against the crossbar to leave it 4-4 after five kicks each. Simon came up trumps again with another save, this time from Bruno Petkovic, before Carvajal wrapped up the victory. “It was a very tight match, we knew that we were not going to win easily,” said Simon.

Spain was the Nations League runner-up to France two years ago and its recent success will come as a major fillip after a disappointing World Cup in Qatar, where it bowed out in the last-16 stage.

Both teams have chances

Spain should have opened the scoring in the 12th minute after stealing possession away from Croatia, but young midfielder Gavi dragged his shot wide.

A long ball from deep in Croatia’s half caught out Spain’s high defensive line and allowed Andrej Kramaric a breakaway chance in the 23rd minute, but Laporte chased back to make a superb tackle.

In the second half, Ivan Perisic made headway down the left flank and provided an inviting cross that Mario Pasalic missed. Josip Juranovic followed up with a wild effort that was well wide of goal.

Spain substitute Ansu Fati added energy to the team’s cause when he came on and could have won the match in the 84th minute after Rodri set him up to shoot from close range. But Perisic was on the line to clear with goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic beaten.

Nacho produced a goal-saving tackle in extra time to deny Majer, while at the other end, Dani Olmo blasted over the bar from inside the area. Spain finished the two-hour contest strongly as Olmo had another chance and Rodri saw his shot deflected narrowly wide.

RESULT: Final: Croatia 0 drew with Spain 0 (Spain won 5-4 on penalties)