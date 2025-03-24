Spain edges Netherlands in shootout, reaches final four

VALENCIA: Spain beat the Netherlands on penalties to reach the Nations League semi-final after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Dutch forward Noa Lang and Spain's Lamine Yamal both missed in the shootout before Spanish keeper Unai Simon kept out Donyell Malen's effort to give Pedri the chance to clinch a last-four spot for the 2023 winners.

The Barcelona midfielder made no mistake, sending a lofted effort into the corner to cue wild celebrations among the home fans at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia.

Spain had led twice in normal time thanks to goals from Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal, but Memphis Depay's penalty nine minutes into the second half and an effort from debutant Ian Maatsen forced extra time.

A fabulous Yamal effort put Spain ahead 13 minutes into the additional 30 minutes, but Xavi Simons scored another penalty to send the tie to spot-kicks.

The result stretches Spain's unbeaten run in all competitions to 18 matches, while they have not been beaten in the Nations League since a 2-1 home defeat by Switzerland in September 2022.

Yamal was denied by Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in the shootout after Lang had crashed his effort against the crossbar, but Pedri capitalised on Simon's save from Malen to set up a semi-final meeting with France.

Ronaldo guides Portugal to semis

Cristiano Ronaldo scored and missed a penalty as Portugal edged a thrilling encounter with Denmark to reach the Nations League semi-finals.

The quarter-final had ended 3-3 on aggregate after 90 minutes, but Francisco Trincao put the home side ahead seconds into the extra period after Kasper Schmeichel had saved Goncalo Ramos' shot.

Substitute Ramos completed the scoring with five minutes left.

In a dramatic contest, Patrick Dorgu gifted Portugal an early penalty after bringing down Ronaldo inside the area, but Schmeichel got down low to his left to keep out the Portugal captain's effort.

Undeterred, the hosts continued to create the better openings and took a deserved lead seven minutes before half-time when Fulham defender Joachim Andersen inadvertently headed Bruno Fernandes' corner into his own net.

Ronaldo had a goal disallowed for offside against Rafael Leao on the stroke of half-time, before Rasmus Kristensen's back-post header made it 1-1 on the night and restored Denmark's aggregate advantage.

On an eventful night for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo's close-range 72nd-minute finish made it 2-1 after Schmeichel had saved Fernandes' initial effort.

But Denmark appeared to be heading through in normal time when Christian Eriksen converted Dorgu's low cross just four minutes later.

However, Trincao beat Schmeichel with a powerful finish from the edge of the box with four minutes of the 90 remaining, before netting his second of the game early in the first half of extra time.

And Ramos netted a fifth for Portugal after converting Diogo Jota's square ball from close range.