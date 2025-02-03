South Zone inter-state U-14: TN takes lead against Pondicherry

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu managed to secure crucial innings lead against Pondicherry on the second day of the third round of South Zone inter-state U-14 tournament.

After dismissing Pondicherry for 260, TN scored 269 for seven with MP Abhiman Sundar top-scoring with 75 (155b, 11x4). Opener VS Kousik contributed 63 (136b, 8x4), while Mohamed Saafir chipped in with a valuable 62 (75b, 8x4). Kousik and Abhiman added 152 runs for the second wicket from zero for one. TN will play its next match on February 8.

Brief scores: Pondicherry 260 drew with Tamil Nadu 269/7 in 76.5 overs (VS Kousik 63, MP Abhiman Sundar 75, Mohamed Saafir 62)