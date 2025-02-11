South Zone inter-state U-14: TN dominates Kerala on Day One

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu dominated the first day’s play of fifth round against Kerala in the South Zone inter-state U-14 tournament in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Opting to bowl first, TN dismissed Kerala for 104 with medium pacer and skipper B Akshadh Rao taking four for 41. In reply, TN reached 237 for three at close of play with opener VS Koushik batting on 88 (129b, 15x4) and keeping him company was Mohamed Saafir batting on 74 (67b, 13x4).

Brief scores: Kerala 104 in 39.4 overs (B Akshadh Rao 4/41, S Anirudh 2/9, Royal Gangwani 2/1) vs Tamil Nadu 237/3 in 45 overs (VS Koushik 88 batting, AI Ashwin 45, Mohamed Saafir 74 batting)